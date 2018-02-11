KENT COUNTY, Mich. -- Your local library is about more than just books. There are tons of events to get involved in all year long. On November 3, the Kent District Library's East Grand Rapids Branch invites you to have some fun among the books.

Mini Golf in the Stacks is a fun way to get to know your library better. Another Mini Golf event is happening at the Byron Township Branch on November 8.

Head on over and check in with staff to get a tee time.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM