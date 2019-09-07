Yappy Hour is at the Downtown Market. On Wednesdays this July, local animal shelters are bringing some animals to the Downtown Market so you can pet and play while you shop. Harbor Humane Society, The Humane Society of West Michigan, and Michele's Rescue will be there on July 10 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

You can stop by and see if you find anyone you can't live without.

