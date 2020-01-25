GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Art Museum launched its latest exhibit. A New State of Matter: Contemporary Glass will be showcased from Jan. 25 to April 26.

It features 18 artists whose work explores glass's unique "possibilities for content," as it can take to all shapes, according to the museum's Chief Curator Ron Platt.

Platt said he thinks museum-goers are going to be surprised when they see the exhibition.

"[Glass] can take all kinds of shapes. It's a material that has all kinds of metaphorical properties," he said.

He said there won't be stained glass or blown objects like the forms people may be used to seeing glass in, but glass that is cast into shape from an object that already exists.

One artist featured in the exhibit is from Grand Rapids. Norwood Viviano's piece is about the furniture industry in the city, according to Platt. The local artist cast a wooden table into glass and topped it with a 3D map of Grand Rapids.

Aside from seeing the artists' work, viewers can also watch videos of the artists creating their pieces in the studio.

For more information about the exhibit, visit the museum's website.

