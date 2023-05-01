Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival needs volunteers

The festival, which takes place in Calder Plaza, is created and run fully by volunteers.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — On its sixth year, the popular Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is returning to the city. Organizers are in desperate need of volunteers to help run the event.

The festival, which takes place in Calder Plaza, is created and run fully by volunteers. It started as an idea in 2016 and came to fruition in the city of Grand Rapids in 2017.

Volunteers will be needed at the festival on June 8 through 11. Jobs include event set-up, entertainment assistants, and duties at the beer, volunteer and welcome tents, and more.

The Asian-Pacific Foundation will provide drinks, snacks and lunch to all who help.

If you're interested, you can sign up on their website here.

