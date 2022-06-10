6th annual Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival returns to Calder Plaza

The festival will showcase different Asian cultures through cuisine, activities and more.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival is ready to kick off Friday morning at Calder Plaza with an exciting lineup of food vendors, speakers and activities.

For the sixth year, the two-day festival will highlight Asian culture through authentic cuisine. About 20 different vendors will bring diverse food options to the festival for visitors looking to try something new.

Merchandise vendors, interactive booths, workshops and more will also be available for festivalgoers to enjoy.

For executive director and founder Ace Marasigan, the festival is way to teach others about Asian culture and identity.

"It's mostly an educational experience for people," he said. "You know, I don't speak for the entire Asian community, but I would love for people to just understand and learn about the many cultures that surround us here in West Michigan."

While this is the festival's sixth year, Marasigan says the focus this year is immersing visitors in cultures from different Asian countries. On Saturday, the Hmong culture will be featured as a way to shed light on the local Hmong community.

"In order for us to really break those barriers, in order for people to really have the rally of support, we first have to dig deep, right, we have to dig deep into who are the people that we're trying to support," Marasigan said. "The more we spend time together, the more we find those commonalities, and then they're just able to surprise you that you're like, why are we going to focus about the differences when we have so many things that we have in common?"

The Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific festival runs from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. It is free to attend. The grand opening to the festival is 3:30 p.m. Friday.

For more information, click here.

