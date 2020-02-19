GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — The Grand Rapids Boat Show returns to West Michigan for its 75th year. The annual event opens at DeVos Place on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

According to organizers, the show started in 1946 with less than 25,000-square feet of space. Today, it uses 250,000 square feet to showcase some of the most exciting watercrafts on the market.

Guests will be able to see roughly 400 boats from more than 100 manufacturers and 35 dealers. The range from fishing boats to luxury yachts and everything in between. Organizers say, currently, Michigan ranks number 1 in the Great Lakes Region -- and number 3 nationally -- for boat sales. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA), Michigan sales generated $1.1 billion in 2018, which is the latest year that data is available. That number is up 10% from 2017.

The show also special features such as appearances including the following:

West Michigan Offshore is proud to showcase its 37' Outerlimits Stiletto featuring Twin 572, 700HP engines and a Konrad ACE drive package.

The Action Water Sports – HO Sports Tubers Truckload Sale

Twiggy, the Water Skiing Squirrel will perform daily at the Boat Show outside of the Ballroom. This international star is not to be missed by attendees.

Appearances by Pro Wakeboarders & Wakesurfers

Vintage & Wooden Boats from Water Wonderland Chapter of Antique & Classic Boat Society

The pop-up Lake Life Boutique featuring beach / boat wear from Tommy's Walloon Outlet along with specialized food, drinks, live music and kids' activities from Barrel Back Restaurant on Walloon Lake

Suit up and try out the SCUBA Dive Tank presented by Great Lakes Dive Locker

Boater Safety Certification (Saturday only) presented by the Kent County Sheriff's Department Marine Division.

Great dockside drinks and appetizers at the Key West Crab Shack, with trop-rock music from Don Middlebrook

Look for Gizmo D. Robot as he strolls the Show, visiting with kids of all ages

Plus, boat accessories, marine electronics, lifts and docks, ski and wakeboard equipment and more.

The 75th Annual Grand Rapids Boat Show runs Wednesday, Feb. 19 through 23. The hours are as follows:

Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ticket prices vary by age -- $12 adults, $5 children aged 6 to 14, while kids 5 and under are admitted for free. DeVos Place is located at 303 Monroe St NE in Downtown Grand Rapids.

