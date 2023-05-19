Grand Rapids Children's Business Fair features 115 kid-run businesses

Organizers say you can expect a lot of fun, creativity and innovation from kids as young as 5 years old.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Young entrepreneurs will have the chance to show off their skills Saturday at the seventh annual Children’s Business Fair in Ada.

115 businesses with more than 200 kids from about 60 local schools will be there. This is a great way to shop small and support local businesses.

Organizers say you can expect a lot of fun, creativity and innovation from kids as young as 5 years old. It will make you walk away in awe of the future of our community.

There will be a wide range of products to choose from including plenty of sweet treats, jewelry, bookmarks and more.

It’s also a competition for the young business owners who are vying for cash prizes. They will be judged on three categories: Presentation, originality and the highest business potential.

“There's that sense of pride in 'I’ve created something, I’m selling something, I’m sharing what I’ve done with somebody else'. And so, it's just that moment of empowering them, you know, to be able to really do their own thing,” said event organizer Dana Roefer.

Aidan and Lucas are two of the young entrepreneurs you will meet. Aidan has a 3D printer at home he uses to make little toys and keychains.

“I hope when I get bigger, and I can do it when I grow up. I want a huge 3D printing business,” Aidan said.

Lucas is trying out a new venture this year with his Pokémon playing card packs that he designed.

“There's just something special about like, you're selling your idea of your product, selling your product and making money off of it,” Lucas said.

Organizers say you won’t be sad when you leave the business fair—you may even get inspired.

The fair starts Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. at The Community Church in Ada on Thornapple Drive. There is no cost to enter, but be sure to bring cash to do your shopping.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.