GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Friday evening, the official Grand Rapids Christmas tree lighting will be held at Rosa Parks Circle.

Around 6:27 p.m. the tree will be illuminated for the holiday season. But that is only the centerpiece of the festivities happening downtown.

After the tree lighting, the Rosa Parks Circle Ice Rink will open to the public. Prior to that, there will be ice skating performances from the WMU Synchronized Skating Teams and the Lake Effect Flurries Synchro Team.

There will also be a number of cultural booths that demonstrate how holidays are celebrated around the world, from African delicacies to hot tea from the West Michigan Asian American Association and more.

People attending the tree lighting ceremony can also get some free peppermint stick ice cream from Hudsonville Ice Cream.

Plus, there will be some special visitors: Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Anyone attending the tree lighting is encouraged to wear ugly sweaters and bedazzle their running pants.

