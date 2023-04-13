GR Comic-Con to feature 'everything nerdy' this weekend

Guests include comic book artists and authors, actors from hits like "Star Trek" and "Power Rangers", as well as voice actors from popular shows.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Comic-Con is headed to Kalamazoo this weekend for its "Spring Fling: Road Trip" convention! If you're interested in anything "nerdy," this is the event for you!

Visitors will be able to buy merchandise and collectibles, meet their favorite stars, see a film screening and connect with other fans.

Rosie Bono with the Grand Rapids Comic-Con said the convention has something for anyone who loves pop culture.

"Comic-Con is a gathering, usually a weekend-long gathering, of everyone who loves everything nerdy," Bono said. "If you like 'Star Wars,' if you like 'Star Trek,' if you like video games or books, comic books especially, any Japanese fans especially for this show, I mean really anything nerdy, anything geeky, we're all about it."

Guests include comic book artists and authors, actors from hits like "Star Trek" and "Power Rangers", as well as voice actors from popular shows like "Death Note" and "Dragon Ball Z". Bono said three artists are being flown in from Japan, including one of the original artists of "Godzilla".

Fans will have the chance to meet these guests, and get an autograph and a photo.

Nearly 100 vendors will also be setting up booths at the convention, bringing visitors everything from artwork to collectibles to comic books.

The convention will be held from April 14-16 at the Kalamazoo County Expo Center. It is the spring version of the main GR Comic-Con event, which will be held in November.

Tickets are on sale online until 5 p.m. Thursday. Tickets can also be purchased at the door. To get your tickets or find more information, including vendors and a full guest list, click here.

