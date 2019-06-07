GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Fireworks presented by Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort will light up the night sky on Saturday when Grand Rapids holds their annual Independence Day celebration.

The event will kick off at 6 p.m. at Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids. Admission is free and the fireworks show begins at 10:30 p.m.

Performing at the event is DJ Composition, Sundry and Super Pretendo. From 6 to 8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy the Meijer Family Zone which includes yard games and a special princess meet and greet.

Parking is available in a variety of places around downtown Grand Rapids. For specific locations, click here.

For more information on the event, visit 4thofjulygr.com.

