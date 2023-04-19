Everything you need to know about the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival

Make your way through the immersive cultural festival with the help of our guide.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the first time, the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival is coming to John Ball Zoo, bringing handcrafted lanterns and cultural experiences to Grand Rapids!

This is the first and only place to see these lanterns displayed in Michigan.

Along with a path of brightly-lit lanterns, there will be performances and celebrations of Asian culture in West Michigan. Ready to plan your trip? Here's everything you need to know.

What is the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival?

The Grand Rapids Lantern Festival features over 50 handcrafted lanterns. The mile-long path through the zoo will take visitors on a journey through lantern displays with animals, flowers, underwater creatures, traditional Chinese lanterns and more. Some lanterns have been curated for the festival, like pygmy hippo lanterns that complement the zoo's new pygmy hippo exhibit.

A few lanterns are even interactive—from hands-on games to blowing bubbles, the lanterns immerse festivalgoers in Asian culture.

The festival is being hosted by Tianyu Arts & Culture, which aims to spread Chinese cultural events across the globe. Tianyu's lantern festivals also educate visitors about conservation and sustainability efforts, and are often held at zoos and botanical gardens.

Tianyu has held nearly 100 events that have reached over 7 million visitors.

When is the festival? How much are tickets?

The festival will run from April 19 through June 11. Tickets are sold in half-hour timed entries from 7-9:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. The zoo will remain open until 11 p.m.

They cost $22 for non-zoo members and $19 for members. Children under 2 get in for free. If you're looking to take the whole family, you can purchase a four-pack of tickets for $66 for non-members and $57 for members.

What else is included in the festival?

As part of the experience, there will be themed foods and drinks, special merchandise and live entertainment from local cultural groups.

Lotus Boyz GR performs a traditional Chinese lion dance, which is said to bring good luck and fortune. Lotus Boyz GR regularly perform at events like Festival of the Arts and the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Festival. They will be performing at the lantern festival on May 20, May 26 and May 27.

Golden Tiger Kung Fu Academy offers a variety of martial arts courses to West Michigan. The academy also hosts academic classes, including language arts, math and coding. Their performance dates at the lantern festival have not yet been announced.

Ntxhais Tshiab Ci is a dancing group that began in 2020. Based in Lansing, the group brings traditional Hmong dance to areas across Michigan. Their performance dates have not yet been announced.

Michigan Hiryu Daiko is a traditional taiko drumming group based in West Michigan. Japanese taiko drumming features massive drums and precise choreography. Michigan Hiryu Daiko will perform on April 22, April 30, May 4, May 11, May 18, May 25, June 1 and June 8 for the lantern festival.

There will also be a playground for kids complete with light-up swings and seesaws, and some lanterns include interactive games.

