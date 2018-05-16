GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The popular Grand Rapids event, Movies in the Park, is moving to a new location and is also getting a new name: Movies on Monroe.

For five years, Ah-Nah-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids hosted the event, but the city of Grand Rapids recently acquired riverfront property in the Monroe North neighborhood.

Movies on Monroe will take place at 555 Monroe Avenue NW, just north of the I-196 freeway. It is across the street from the Speak EZ Lounge and across the river from the Fish Ladder Park.

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc says that the new location offers greater accessibility to people in more neighborhoods. Additionally, there are multiple bus lines that run near the new location plus lots of parking. The organization also said that this space will be an experiment in how they will use it in the future with the restoration of the rapids on the Grand River.

This year's Movies on Monroe lineup is on six nights, featuring 12 movies:

June 8: The Greatest Showman / Big

June 22: The Princess Bride / The Big Lebowski

July 6: Major Payne / Saving Private Ryan

July 20: Westside Story / The Shape of Water

August 3: Shrek / Hidden Figures

August 17: Wonder Woman / Black Panther

Just like previous years, all the events are free and open to the public. The gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show time is 7:30 p.m. Movies on Monroe will have subtitles for Spanish-speaking attendees and people with hearing impairments.

Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc says, "bring your own chairs, beer, wine and snacks," and all events are weather dependent.

