'Unapologetically Me' | Grand Rapids holds 35th annual Pride Festival

For those in attendance, the event was not only about celebrating the LGBTQ+ community but creating a place where people can express and celebrate who they are.

Example video title will go here for this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Around Calder Plaza on Saturday, pride filled the air. For those in attendance, the event was not only about celebrating the LGBTQ+ community but creating a place where people can express who they are and celebrate their identity.

“It's just that freedom of expression whether you're gay, lesbian, whatever, however you identify, this is a place where you can be yourself, and you can be safe here,” said Shane Wymer when asked about what the city’s Pride festival means to him.

With this year's theme of "Unapologetically Me", the 35h annual Grand Rapids Pride Festival, organized by the Grand Rapids Pride Center, seeks to be a safe place for residents. Starting at noon, the free festival included live music, drag events, games and booths featuring LGBTQ+ businesses and organizations.

Many residents who were participating in the festivities spoke of how the event inspired hope for a more accepting future, and one man described the experience as “overwhelming,” and was moved by the sense of community and belonging.

Seneca Sojourn spoke of how she feels that Grand Rapids Pride brings out the best qualities of her city.

“I think it’s wonderful, it's so important. We have Festival of the Arts, we have all the Greek festivals, we have philosophy days, this is just another example of people being proud of who they are and where they came from, and what their life looks like," Sojourn said. "And I think it's a good educational opportunity to realize that humans are humans. And it's really important that everybody shows up regardless of what you believe.”

While live music, dancing and drag performances were a highlight for many, various speakers took the stage, including several elected officials. Winnie Brinks, Senator for Michigan's 29th District, reaffirmed her support for Michigan's LGBTQ+ community.

“We passed Pride Month in the State of Michigan. And that's really nice. It's great. It is symbolic. It's important. But even more important, we were able to pass changes to the Elliot-Larson Civil Rights Act to include LGBTQ folks and protect from discrimination in public accommodations, in housing, in jobs. It's incredibly important. That is a battle that took 40 years,” said Brinks to an applauding crowd.

Those attending hoped that the event will continue adding to the city's list of festivals that promote diversity and acceptance, as Wymer was impressed by the diverse communities that were present.

“There’re so many people! The Grand Rapids Buddhist temple is here, we have so many different people representing.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.