GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Symphony played an outdoor show on Saturday evening, even though the rain cut the concert short.

The Symphony launched a neighborhood concert series with their Symphony on the Westside at John Ball Park.

This was the Symphony's first outdoor performance in the city in 20 years. The show featured guest vocalist, Edye Evans Hyde and Terry Lower Trio.

The orchestra played movie themes from "The Pink Panther," and "Jurassic Park."

Admission to the event was free, but tickets were required. Organizers said that they gave away 4,000 tickets, which is the capacity of the location.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM