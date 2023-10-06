Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival coming October 27-29

Over 200 tattoo artists will be in attendance showing off their work as well as competing in contests with 15 categories.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Tattoo Festival will be taking place Oct. 27-9 at DeVos Place.

Over 200 tattoo artists will be in attendance showing off their work as well as competing in contests with 15 categories.

Artists who are recognized nationally and internationally will be there, set up for the public to browse and collect tattoos. Artists are already taking bookings in advance, but plenty will also be accepting walk up tattoos.

If you'd like to find your perfect artists you can visit grandrapidstattoo.com.

The festival will also be hosting vendors selling things ranging from oddities to clothing. The event is open to the public and family friendly.

Saturday, Oct. 28 will also feature a costume contest. The overall winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize. The contest will be broken up into categories, including best children's costume.

To purchase tickets to the event you can visit DeVosPlace.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.