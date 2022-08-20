Greek Cultural Festival will not take place Sunday after selling out of food

According to the festival's Facebook page, the turnout between Friday and Saturday was so amazing they ran out of food to serve.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The final day of the Greek Cultural Festival has been canceled. But not because something went wrong...but because everything went right.

UPDATE: Due to amazing turnout Friday and Saturday, we have sold out of our food items and will not be opening tomorrow.... Posted by Yassou! on Saturday, August 20, 2022

They went on to apologize to anyone planning to attend the event tomorrow. The plan was to provide a takeout option from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

"We are truly amazed and humbled by the turnout this weekend," read the post.

"We will see you next year, Grand Rapids!"

Proceeds from the festival benefit two local charities Olivia’s Gift and the Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan.

