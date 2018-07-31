GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Pull out all your brightest and greenest clothes for the Green Gala happening August 16.

The theme of this year's one-of-a-kind fundraiser is neon green. The money raised will go toward the work of Friends of Grand Rapids Park to protect, enhance and expand the city's parks, public spaces and urban forests.

Tickets are on sale now, and anyone who gets the groove on at the gala will be treated to signature cocktails, dinner, music and a laser light show by DJ AJ Paschka at Reservoir Park.

This is the 10th anniversary of the Green Gala.

To purchase tickets, you can find the event on Eventbrite.

