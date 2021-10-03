Group offers October tours of historic Detroit cemeteries

Preservation Detroit is offering afternoon walking tours of the art and architecture found in the city's final resting places.

DETROIT — Just in time for the haunting month: Detroit cemetery tours. After a year off because of COVID-19, Preservation Detroit is offering afternoon walking tours of the art and architecture found in the city's final resting places.

The cemeteries are the last stops for many historic leaders and celebrities, such as Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin and Bernhard Stroh. Elmwood Cemetery has veterans of every war since the Revolutionary War.

The tours started Saturday with Mt. Elliott Cemetery. On the next four Saturdays, tours will be conducted at Elmwood, Mt. Elliott again, Mt. Olivet and Woodlawn.

For tickets and more information, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.