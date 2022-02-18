'LaughFest: Night at the Museum' coming to GRPM in March

The family-friendly event will feature comedians Dave Dyer and Allen Trieu. Visitors can explore the museum's exhibits before the performance kicks off.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum has announced a partnership with Gilda's LaughFest to bring "LaughFest: Night at the Museum" to life.

The event will feature a performance by comedians Dave Dyer and Allen Trieu, and gives visitors a chance to explore the museum.

“LaughFest was designed 10 years ago to be a community event that celebrates laughter in all its forms,” said Zack Berends, LaughFest Festival Manager of Gilda’s Club and Gilda’s LaughFest. “LaughFest: Night at the Museum at the Grand Rapids Public Museum is a perfect example of how the community and Gilda’s Club can come together to engage West Michigan, share laughter with others, all while having a seriously good time.”

Before the performance kicks off, visitors are encouraged to arrive early to walk through the museum. Select exhibits will be open, including the Streets of Old Grand Rapids, West Michigan Habitats and the Grand Fish, Grand River display.

“The Museum is excited to partner with LaughFest in this new way for the community,” said Kate Kocienski, VP of Marketing & PR at the GRPM. “LaughFest: Night at the Museum is a unique opportunity for all ages to enjoy exclusive access to explore the Museum’s exhibits in a limited capacity setting, followed by a family-friendly comedy show to end the night off.”

David Dyer has been a comedian for over 25 years, and has written for "Late Night with Jimmy Fallon" and "Politically Incorrect." He has also appeared as guests on comedy shows and hosts his own web series. In addition, Dyer works as a firefighter in Muskegon and as an on-call firefighter for Grand Rapids Township.

Allen Trieu has performed across the country after beginning his career at Grand Valley State University, where he won the annual Last Laker Standing Competition. His comedy album "A Cry for Help" has reached No. 1 on the iTunes comedy charts. During the day, Trieu works as a football recruiting analyst.

LaughFest: Night at the Museum kicks off Wednesday, March 16 at 6 p.m., with the comedy show beginning at 7 p.m. The event is family-friendly.

Visitors must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event, per LaughFest COVID protocols. Masks are recommended, but not required.

For more information on LaughFest: Night at the Museum or to purchase tickets, click here.

