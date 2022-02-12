Holiday events coming to GRPM for 'Snowflake Break'

From organ concerts to scavenger hunts, GRPM has something for everyone this winter for their Snowflake Break events.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're looking for something to do with your family over the holiday break, the Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is hosting a variety of festive events for families to enjoy this month.

Each year, GRPM hosts "Snowflake Break," which takes place throughout parts of November, December and January. The purpose is to bring families out to the museum for fun, educational activities. Events range from day camps for kids to special exhibits for the winter season.

Families can enjoy holiday classics like the Herpolsheimer's Train exhibit, which displays the monorail train that ran through Herpolsheimer's Department Store. There will also be a LEGO display of 1925 Grand Rapids, complete with working trams, and a special holiday planetarium show.

For those looking for a more hands-on experience, visitors can follow clues to search for elves hidden throughout the museum and learn about Santas from around the world.

"There's about 15 Santas and they're all from different cultures from around the world, so there's different variations but they're all really recognizable as Santa," said Sara Olson with GRPM. "And there's little riddles to help kids figure out if they're looking at the right one or where they might be in the museum."

In addition, kids from first to sixth grade can enjoy winter sessions of GRPM's Camp Curious, which gives kids a hands-on learning experience.

"We have a class that focuses on LEGOs which is really exciting, it's learning about engineering and getting to play with your hands, we also have one about holidays around the globe," Olson said. "We also have nature classes that focus on the influence of nature in art."

The camps cost $40 per child and will be held multiple times in December. For more information on the camps and classes, click here.

To see a full list of events and exhibits during Snowflake Break, visit the museum's website here.

