Hackley House attic to become escape room for limited time this year

Only four sessions of the escape room will be held, and only 10 people will be permitted each session. Register to secure your spot!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — For just four Fridays this year, the attic of the Hackley House will be turned into an escape room highlighting local history and giving participants an exclusive look at the home.

Hackley House is one of the Lakeshore Museum Center's historical sites. Located in Muskegon, Hackley House was home to lumber baron Charles Hackley and his family. The Victorian-style house has been restored and now serves as a museum open for tours.

The escape room will include riddles, puzzles and Muskegon history for participants to explore in order to escape the attic.

“For many years, the Hackley Attic has been a mysterious place for visitors,” said Lakeshore Museum Center Historic Sites director Erin Schmitz. “Now it is up to you and your closest friends to escape this Victorian-era storage room in 80 minutes, while brushing up on your Muskegon history at the same time!"

Only four sessions of the escape room will be offered between May and October. 10 people will be permitted each session.

The escape room opens at 5 p.m. on the following Fridays: May 26, June 23, Sept. 22 and Oct. 27. Tickets are $20 for members of the Lakeshore Museum Center and $25 for nonmembers. To register and secure your spot, click here.

More information on the Hackley House and Lakeshore Museum Center can be found here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.