Looking for the scariest attractions in West Michigan? Here's our list

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Fall has officially arrived in West Michigan, and as the temperature cools and the leaves start to fall, haunted attractions are opening their doors for anyone brave enough to step inside.

West Michigan has a variety of attractions to choose from to scare you silly. From spooky corn mazes full of ghouls to classic haunted houses, our list highlights the scariest attractions for you to add to your calendar this October!

Kent County

1256 28th St SW in Wyoming

The Haunt features several areas with actors and scary sets. Walk through an abandoned hospital, a spooky circus and more. Includes a kids' haunt on Oct. 30.

7737 Fruit Ridge Ave NW in Sparta

Two haunted mazes with different themes and actors. Mazes are about a quarter of a mile long. The haunt is also featuring a new escape room experience.

6800 Cannonsburg Rd in Belmont

A half-mile trail through the woods at Cannonsburg Ski Area, complete with costumed actors waiting to scare you and your group.

Downtown Grand Rapids

The authors of the "Ghosts of Grand Rapids" book will be leading a tour through downtown to share the city's history and the stories behind its famous hauntings.

Speedy Wash, 2200 28th St SW in Wyoming

For the second year, drive through the haunted car wash to be spooked by actors and ghoulish props. Half the proceeds will be donated to the Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Allegan County

4516 24th St in Dorr

The attraction has family-friendly activities during the day and haunted events at night. Visitors can go down two trails in the woods and traverse a corn maze full of actors.

6597 138th Ave in Holland

The historic Felt Mansion is believed to be haunted, and ghost tours will be held to tell visitors about the building's history and the spirits that still walk there. If you're brave enough, the mansion is also offering self-guided candlelight tours this month—the perfect chance to hunt some ghosts!

Oceana County

7970 Park Rd in New Era

Zombies, witches and more will stalk a haunted corn maze at this attraction. Visitors can also check out a black light and laser attraction, and a haunt built on ruins of an old barn.

Muskegon County

7582 Crocker Rd in Holton

Take a walk on a haunted trail through the woods as actors scare you. Open on the last two weekends in October.

Mason County

4058 E Free Soil Rd in Freesoil

Camp Sauble is opening its doors once again as a haunted attraction. Visitors will walk through the historic prison amid an onslaught of actors and spooky sets.

Kalamazoo County

7656 Ravine Rd in Kalamazoo

Choose from a variety of haunts, like the Psycho Ward or the mansion. Visitors can also face zombies and take on a nightmare-themed haunt.

If there's a haunted attraction we haven't listed, send us an email at news@13onyourside.com and we'll add it to our list!

