Eager for spooky season? This haunted Grand Rapids cocktail event may be what you're looking for

A tour of the Sweet House, complete with themed cocktails and spooky stories, will only happen for three nights in August.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you're waiting anxiously for the leaves to change and spooky season to be upon West Michigan, look no further. This immersive cocktail event is bringing Halloween to an iconic haunted location in Grand Rapids in August.

At "The Haunted Tavern: A Dark Pop-Up Cocktail Experience," guests will wander through the Sweet House and enjoy themed drinks and scary stories about supernatural experiences at the home.

The tour will take place in four parts, with a signature cocktail for each section.

"Your night will be filled with surprises—the ghost tends to sit in on the experience and scare those brave enough (or filled with enough liquid courage) to enter!" reads the website.

The Sweet House was built on Fulton Street in the 1860s by Martin Sweet. It later became a boarding house in the 1920s, and was purchased in 1927 to be used as a clubhouse for the Women’s City Club of Grand Rapids.

Tour organizers say the Sweet House is considered one of the most haunted locations in Grand Rapids.

The tours run from Aug. 24 through Aug. 26, with three tours taking place each night. Tickets are $55 each. Get yours and learn more about the event here.

