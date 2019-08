It's got a long name, but it lives up to each part of it.

The Super Party Wonder Day includes bands, beers, bikes, and barbecue. The event is a celebration of the different programs the Kent District Library puts on all year long.

Anyone who joins in on the fun on August 11 will get a glimpse of the kind of things they can see at the library all year.

The Super Party Wonder Day is happening Sunday, August 11, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Meadows at Millennium Park.

Last year, more than 3,000 people attended the big event for the family oriented activities, music, and food.

