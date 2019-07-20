WYOMING, Mich. — If you're looking for something to get you and the family out of the house this Saturday, head to the Family Fare on Burlingame. That's where you'll find Grand Rapids' Largest Block Party! The event is free and has some amazing activities for all ages.

Activities include:

Free brats and burgers

Nascar car and simulator

Bungee trampoline

Inflatable obstacle course

Rock wall

Mechanical unicorn

