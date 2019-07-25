OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The annual Stuff the Bus School Supply and Backpack Drive is underway. The Greater Ottawa County United Way is hosting the event through Tuesday, August 6.

There are a number of school supplies that are in need for students before they head back to school, but one of the biggest needs are backpacks, particularly, backpacks that would be perfect for a high schooler to take to school.

Donations can be made at Fifth Third locations in Ottawa County, Loutit District Library, the Ottawa Area Intermediate School District and at The Van Radio Station. You can also make a donation by texting BUS to 30306.

“Stuff the Bus 2019 is a record year for number of locations and collection boxes. We have 11 new locations, with a total of 67 sites and 97 boxes. We hope this will translate to more supplies than ever before to give students the best start to the new school year. I am so grateful and amazed by the generosity of businesses and donors in our area. We couldn’t do this without their support!” Says United Way's Vice President of Volunteer Engagement Shannon LaHaie.

At the end of August, backpacks full of supplies will be given to local kids in need. Students in the Holland area can pick up a backpack at The Holland Salvation Army (104 Clover St.) on Thursday, August 15. Pre-Registration takes place from August 1 through 12, just call 616-392-4461.

Students will also be able to pick up a backpack in Grand Haven on Wednesday, August 21 from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Salvation Army (310 N. Despelder St.). Pre-Registration for that pickup takes place through August 9. Just call (616) 842-3380.

