IONIA, Mich. - The "Super Fun Pass" is a wristband that will get you unlimited rides at the Ionia Free Fair. It's usually $25 at the door or $15 before the fair opens, but this year you can get that pass for just $12.

There will be a tent set up outside Michigan One Credit Union at 510 S. Dexter Street in Ionia on Wednesday, July 10. The first 250 people to show up between 1 and 3 p.m. will have the chance to buy a "Super Fun Pass" for the discounted price.

Two local businesses, Live Local Realty and Four Seasons Mobile Power Washing and Detailing, are picking up the tab for the discount.

You can also win fair prizes like parking passes and grandstand show tickets.

13 ON YOUR SIDE is a proud sponsor of the fireworks at the Ionia Free Fair this year.

To see an entire fair schedule, visit their website.

