The Hispanic Festival is back in Grand Rapids this weekend

Starting Friday evening at 5 p.m. in Calder Plaza, enjoy food, music and Hispanic Culture.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Grand Rapids tradition of more than 40 years is back downtown this weekend.

The Hispanic Festival kicks off Friday evening at 5 p.m. in Calder Plaza and will have music, food, vendors and Hispanic culture all weekend long.

Entry into the festival is completely free and open to the public.

The event is hosted by the Hispanic Center of West Michigan, an organization founded in 1978 that provides social services to the Hispanic Community of Greater West Michigan.

There will be vendors selling merchandise, food, drinks and more. In addition to the vendors, enjoy a wide range of cultural experiences and shows.

And to top it all off, there will be live music for most of the festival. Find a complete schedule below.

Friday, Aug. 5

DJ’s - JC La Para, Money Mike, Yeyo

5 - 6:15 p.m. - DJ

6:30 - 8 p.m. - Tributo a Mana

8:30 - 10 p.m. - Arkangel R-15

10:15 - 11:45 p.m. Sonora Tropicana

Saturday, Aug. 6

DJ’s - JC La Para, Money Mike, Yeyo

12:30 - 1:30 p.m. - Celestina & Los Sanchez

2 - 3 p.m. - Deelman Valenzuela

3:30 - 4:30 p.m. - Ballet Folklorico de Detroit

4:30 - 5 p.m. - Step-up Youth Productions

5 - 6 p.m. - Cabildo

6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m. - Tino Trumpet Chicago Salsa

8:15 - 9:30 p.m. - Bachata Popi

10 - 11:30 p.m. - LA casetera

Sunday, Aug. 7

DJ - Tino Arambul

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. - La Furia del Ritmo

12:30 - 1:30 p.m. - Solido

2:30 - 2:45 p.m. - Lupita Infante con Mariachi

3:15 p.m. - 4:45 p.m. - Banda Bajo

The festival runs from 5 p.m. until 11:45 p.m. on Friday, 12 p.m. until 11:30 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Learn more about the festival on their website.

