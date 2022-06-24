Holland PRIDE Festival kicks off this weekend

Holland Pride will be taking place on June 25 from 12-5 p.m. in Centennial Park.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Saturday, Holland will be hosting its annual pride festival full of fun events for the whole family to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights.

Holland PRIDE is not only a festival, but a weekend of events in celebration of the LGBTQ+ community.

Friday night starting at 7 p.m., a Pride Variety Show is happening at Park Theatre. The event will have a number of performers including a hypnotist, DJ, and an 18+ comedy event with four different comedians. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased here.

Saturday, the official festival really kicks off with activities, food trucks and vendors both returning and new this year. All admittance to this event is free and takes place in Centennial Park.

To finish the night, there will be an 18+ drag show featuring 5 drag queens. DJ Keller, Dymond Denae, and B.R.I.T. are returning for a second year, joined by a new queen, La Reine Divine. DeeDee Chauntee will be hosting the event at Virtue Cider Tap Room; doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 7:00 p.m. The venue will have drinks and snacks available for purchase. The event will be outside, and it is first come first serve for provided seating. Participants are urged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on if they don't make it in time. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased here.

"Out On The Lakeshore Community Center" was established in 2015 and was created to be an outlet for those in the LGBTQ+ community to provide resources, information, and more.

