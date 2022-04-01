Home, Garden and Boat Show returns to Muskegon

The show has everything you need to renovate your home, purchase your first boat, landscape your yard and more.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — With warm weather right around the corner, the Home, Garden and Boat Show is returning to Muskegon just in time for Michiganders to prepare for summer.

This year's show features over 60 exhibitors with everything you need to renovate your home, spice up your garden, purchase your first boat and more! The show also offers seminars led by experts, including what first-time homebuyers should know, how to arrange flowers and boater's safety.

Event organizers are hoping for more visitors than previous years.

"We're expecting a good turnout. Last year, we added boats to the show, so I think people are really excited about that component, especially because we're right on the water here," said Emily Morgenstern with the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. "We were the first event ever in the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, so we're super excited to be back here for a second year."

Attendees can also create their own DIY projects and take part in other fun activities at the show. High-end campers are also on display outside the convention center.

The show will run at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center until 7 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

For more information on vendors, seminars and activities during the show, click here.

