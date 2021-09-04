Hot air balloon festival coming to Wayland

WAYLAND, Mich. — The first annual Hot Air Balloonfest will be coming to Wayland Saturday, Sept. 11, complete with food, music and lots of activities. The festival will benefit the nonprofit 4 One 2 Cares, which emphasizes mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
Held at Calkins Field, the festival will begin with a 5K on the runway before gates open at 10 a.m. The schedule includes a cornhole tournament, kids' activities and a vendor show.
Visitors will be able to meet hot air balloon pilots at 4 p.m. before tethered balloon rides begin. Balloons will launch at 6 p.m.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-18. Children under 3 are free, and veterans can get free admission with an ID.
For more information on the festival, click here.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.