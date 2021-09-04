x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Hot air balloon festival coming to Wayland

The festival will benefit the nonprofit 4 One 2 Cares, which emphasizes mental health awareness and suicide prevention.
File photo of hot air balloons.

WAYLAND, Mich. — The first annual Hot Air Balloonfest will be coming to Wayland Saturday, Sept. 11, complete with food, music and lots of activities. The festival will benefit the nonprofit 4 One 2 Cares, which emphasizes mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

Held at Calkins Field, the festival will begin with a 5K on the runway before gates open at 10 a.m. The schedule includes a cornhole tournament, kids' activities and a vendor show.

Visitors will be able to meet hot air balloon pilots at 4 p.m. before tethered balloon rides begin. Balloons will launch at 6 p.m. 

Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for children 3-18. Children under 3 are free, and veterans can get free admission with an ID.

For more information on the festival, click here.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.