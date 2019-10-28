GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The forecast for Halloween looks less than stellar with rain expected and highs around 50°. But, that shouldn't ruin your Halloween because there are plenty of indoor Halloween events around West Michigan!

Here are some of the top events in West Michigan that you and the family can enjoy indoors.

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Ghoul Golf

Location: Great Lakes Glow Golf, 3494 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Time: 3-10 p.m.

Cost: $12.50

The theme is a little scarier than normal Glow Golf. Group rates are available and children under 5 are free.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Ghoul Golf

Location: Great Lakes Glow Golf, 3494 Plainfield Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Time: 3-10 p.m.

Cost: $12.50

The theme is a little scarier than normal Glow Golf. Group rates are available and children under 5 are free.

Trick or Treat at the Michigan Maritime Museum

Location: Michigan Maritime Museum, 260 Dyckman Ave., South Haven

Time: 4-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Kids can collect candy at different stations around the museum while Trick or Treating. The event is designed for ages toddler to 10 years old. Children must be in costume and accompanied by an adult. Non-food treats are available at each station upon request.

Library Trick or Treat

Location: Cedar Springs Public Library, 107 N. Main St. NE, Cedar Springs

Time: 5-6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

The library will be passing out candy and would love to see community members all dressed up in their Halloween costumes.

Providence CRC Indoor Trick or Treating

Location: Providence Christian Reformed Church, 7730 Eastern Ave. SE, Grand Rapids

Time: 5-6 p.m.

Cost: Free

A warm, dry and friendly stop for Halloween trick or treating adventures. The event will be in the gym. There will be candy available as well as prizes for those with food allergies or sensitivities.

Trick or Treat at Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Location: Grand Rapids Children's Museum, 11 Sheldon Ave. NE, Grand Rapids

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Cost: $1.75

Spend Halloween night Trick or Treating at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum! Walk around the museum collecting treats and enjoying spooky craft activities.

Orchard Hill Church Indoor Trunk or Treat

Location: Orchard Hill Church, 1465 Three Mile Rd. NW, Grand Rapids

Time: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Trick or Treat with family and friends in a safe and warm environment. Follow the treat or trail throughout the church, take your picture in the photo booth and grab a snack while you're there.

Candy Land Halloween Event

Location: Jenison Bible Church, 6360 14th Ave., Hudsonville

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Follow the Candy Land path and collect candy! Once you've completed the path, you'll arrive at a carnival with games, face painting, crafts, photo booth, cake walk, cookies, bounce houses and a magic show. There will also be three family door prizes. The event is also teal pumpkin friendly.

Treat Trail at Wyoming Bible Park

Location: Wyoming Park Bible, 260 Porter St. SW, Wyoming

Cost: Free

Time: 6:30-7:30 p.m.

It's an indoor trunk or treat! Travel through the treat trail for candy and other goodies.

For more information on all of these events, click here.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.