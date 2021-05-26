Ionia Free Fair announces 2021 return

The fair will run from July 16 through July 24.

The Ionia Free Fair will make its comeback this summer, after months of planning and reimagining during the pandemic.

The Ionia Free Fair Board of Directors voted to move ahead with the event after postponing in 2020. The fair will run from July 16 through July 24.

“We’re back and we’re excited,” said Lisa Sanford, an Ionia veterinarian, and the Fair’s board president. “We have been working on different scenarios, with the idea that we would have some kind of event in 2021 while paying close attention to what was happening with COVID and state mandates.

"The latest data and announcements by the Governor on COVID guidelines confirmed that we should move ahead with our event — the Ionia community is ready for their fair to return with some outdoor family fun.”

Sanford said this year's fair will include live music, grand stand shows like Monster Truck Throwdown, SJO Supercross, Twisted P Rodeo, the demolition derby and the midway carnival.

One key change this year is the youth fair component: youth shows and sales will proceed as usual, just not under the auspices of 4H due to COVID.

The annual parade and the 'Queen's Contest' will also return this year. A complete list of events and schedules can be found here.

The Ionia Free Fair attracts more than 300,000 visitors each year, bringing in many attendees from around the state.

