Display with thousands of carved pumpkins coming to Grand Rapids

Jack O'Lantern World is bringing carved pumpkin displays to fill 17 themed sections along a 3/4-mile trail. Tickets go on sale next week.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for spooky events to add to your calendar this fall? Jack O'Lantern World is bringing their iconic event to Grand Rapids at the end of September, complete with thousands of carved pumpkins.

Based in Zurich, Illinois, Jack O'Lantern World takes their display to different cities, including Omaha, Memphis and now Grand Rapids.

The hand-carved pumpkins will fill 17 themed sections along a 3/4-mile trail. Carved by over 50 artists, the jack-o-lanterns will be arranged in elaborate displays, like a dragon or spider.

In the past, the designs have paid tribute to celebrities, sugar skulls, dinosaurs, and even a section dedicated to breast cancer awareness, as Jack O'Lantern World supports Susan G. Komen.

Food trucks and drinks will also be available at the event, although the schedule of which food trucks are participating is yet to be announced.

Ticket prices range from $20-24 depending on the day you attend. Children's tickets are reduced price, and children 3 and under get free admission. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time; onsite ticket sales will not be available.

Attendees must arrive within 15 minutes of their selected time slot. While the trail takes most people about 45 minutes to walk through, visitors are able to take as long as they'd like.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 20. The event runs from Sept. 29 through Oct. 30, Thursday through Sunday.

For more information or to buy tickets, click here.

