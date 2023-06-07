John Ball Zoo's adult-only Roaring Nights series kicks off this month

The zoo is planning to host five Roaring Nights this year, which will include animal activities, live music, specialty food and drinks.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — John Ball Zoo announced Wednesday the dates for their upcoming adult-only Roaring Nights for the summer season.

The zoo is planning to host five Roaring Nights this year, which will include animal activities, live music, specialty food and drinks.

Roaring Nights directly contribute to the zoo's mission of the preservation of wildlife and wild places.

The list of dates are performers are as follows:

Thursday, June 15: Mama's Hot Sauce

Thursday, June 29: Earth Radio

Thursday, July 13: Main Street Dueling Pianos

Tuesday, Aug. 8: Cabildo

Thursday, Aug. 24: Great Scott

All Roaring Nights events take place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering animal programming from 6:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m.

“We are excited to welcome guests for the latest season of Roaring Nights events, which have become a local favorite for friend groups or couples on date nights,” said Mariah Malone, events coordinator at John Ball Zoo. “We encourage everyone to come enjoy delicious local food and beverages, amazing musical performances and a chance to see our animals without children present.”

Tickets are available on their website, or at the door if the event doesn't sell out.

