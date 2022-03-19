Grab your shield and webslingers, Superhero Day is returning to John Ball Zoo

John Ball Zoo is hosting a Superhero Day in April, where guests can dress up as their favorite characters and meet some of them, too!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Know a superhero lover or comic book connoisseur? Coming up soon, John Ball Zoo has the perfect day of fun for you and your fellow Avengers.

John Ball Zoo is hosting a Superhero Day on April 7, where guests can dress up as their favorite characters and meet some of them, too!

The following characters are expected to be at the event, subject to any changes: Captain America, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Thor, Black Widow, Star Lord, Gamora, Scarlet Witch, Ant Man and Hawkeye.

Guests will be limited on Superhero Day, so tickets should be reserved prior to arrival. You can purchase tickets here.

Event organizers say the meet-and-greets will be different than years prior due to COVID precautions. Instead of individual photos, families will be able to meet and take pictures will groups of characters on the Bissell Tree House Deck from a safe social distance.

Masks will be required for guests over the age of five while in line, but will not be required for photos.

