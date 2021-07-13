Renowned country star Josh Turner coming to Holland

The chart-topping country star will be coming to the Holland Civic Center Place for a concert in the fall.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Multi-nominated Grammy, Country Music Award and Academy of County Music Award-winner Josh Turner is coming to Holland this fall, the Holland Civic Center announced Tuesday.

Turner will be at the Holland Center on Tuesday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m. He’ll sing his chart-topping hits like “Your Man,” “Would You Go With Me,” “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” and “All Over Me.” He will also debut songs from his latest album, Country State of Mind.

In his two-decade long career, Turner has sold 8.5 million units and amassed more than 2.5 billion global streams. The Holland concert will be just one stop on a year-long, countrywide tour.

Prices for tickets will range from $46 to $72, with additional fees that may apply. Tickets are available on his website here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.