GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Journey has announced an extensive 2020 North American tour, and one of their stops will be at Van Andel Arena.

The rock band will tour with the Pretenders and be at Van Andel on July 8, 2020. Their tour runs from May 15 to Sept. 12, 2020.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m. and are available at Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place box offices, as well as at ticketmaster.com.

Journey fans can expect to hear classics like "Any Way You Want It," "Wheel In The Sky," "Separate Ways" and "Don't Stop Believin.'" Fans of the Pretenders can hear "Don't Get Me Wrong," "2000 Miles" and many more.

American Express card members can purchase tickets for select shows before the general public on Monday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, Nov. 7 at 10 p.m. Citi and other local presales will start on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

