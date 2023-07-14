Julian Marley to headline Muskegon's Burning Foot Beer Festival

Lakeshore Brewers Guild is hosting their annual festival with headliner Julian Marley and more breweries than ever before.

MUSKEGON, Mich — Muskegon's annual Burning Foot Beer Festival will return Saturday, August 26. This year the festival will feature more breweries than ever before, with over 100 coming to the festival.

Headlining the festival will be Julian Marley, son of reggae legend Bob Marley. Julian Marley is a Grammy Award Nominated musician, singer-songwriter and producer whose roots-reggae music is inspired by life and spirituality. Learn more about Julian Marley here.

Alongside Marley in the lineup is Tropidelic, a six-piece band from Cleveland, Ohio. Tropidelic brings a mix of genres to their performance, featuring reggae, hip-hop and high-energy funk. Learn more about Tropidelic here.

The festival will also have food trucks from various Muskegon restaurants, camping options and art installations. The installations will include the return of the Flaming Hop Tower and the Graffiti Wall. Shuttles for the event will run between three different locations in downtown Muskegon from 11 a.m. to 11 p. m. The festival will begin at 3 p.m. and go until 10 p.m.

If you're interested in attending the festival you can purchase either a general admission ticket or a VIP ticket. VIP tickets grant early access, access to a VIP member area, dinner, specialty beers and more.

Burning Foot Beer Festival has taken place every year at Muskegon's Pere Marquette Beach since 2015. The festival is a celebration of beer, beach, art and music.

Burning Foot is Michigan's only barefoot beer festival.

The festival's mantra is 'Beer, Bands, Bonfires, Beach, Be There!' Bringing in breweries from seven states, it is also one of the largest beer festivals in the state. For more information or to purchase tickets go to burningfootbeer.com.

