Jazz society in Grand Rapids hosts Juneteenth concert

Their summer concert series will be highlighting the holiday this Monday.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The West Michigan Jazz Society has kicked off their summer concert series, and for their second evening of music they're celebrating Juneteenth.

The special holiday event will feature The Houston Patton Quartet, a variety of food trucks, soulful music and, of course, local Grand Rapids jazz enthusiasts.

“The concert series is a great way to start your week off relaxing at Millennium Park while listening to talented musicians,” said Sam Moore, Executive Director of the Kent County Parks Foundation. “We hope that these concerts will be a way for everyone to connect with their neighbors while enjoying the beautiful sounds of jazz.”

The 2023 Jazz in the Park concert series consists of a total of 10 free concerts every Monday night at The Meadows Amphitheater in Millennium Park. The society said the goal of the series is "to bring the Grand Rapids community together through listening to the classic sounds of America’s original genre of music… Jazz!"

The series will run through Aug. 21. Shows run from 6:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

For more information about the West Michigan Jazz Society and the full concert schedule, visit wmichjazz.org.

