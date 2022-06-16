Woodland Mall spotlighting some Black-owned businesses ahead of Juneteenth

Check out our list of Black-owned businesses and brands located in the Woodland Mall ahead of Juneteenth.

KENTWOOD, Mich. — Juneteenth and Father's Day are coming up this weekend, and Woodland Mall wants to highlight some of its Black-owned stores, services and products.

There are a wide variety of Black-owned businesses and brands in Woodland, including:

AV & MK Vending LLC, located in the food court, which sells eyelash products.

Fabulous Collaboration, a hair accessories retailer located in the food court.

NYC Barbershop, located near Macy’s, which offers a variety of styling services.

Unique, a novelty LED retailer located near Woodland’s Center Court.

The mall will be sharing social media posts leading up to the federal holiday on Monday, June 20.

“We’re excited to recognize this important day in history by celebrating our Black-owned businesses,” said Mikia Ross, interim senior marketing director for Woodland Mall. “These businesses play an integral role at Woodland, offering valuable products and experiences to our community. We invite community members to join in supporting these entrepreneurs on Juneteenth – and throughout the year.”

Woodland Mall is open Monday through Thursday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. and Sunday noon-6 p.m.

Juneteenth is a federal holiday that commemorates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans.

The holiday was first celebrated in Texas, where on June 19, 1865, the last known slaves were declared free under the terms of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation.

Despite the Emancipation Proclamation being issued in 1863, it wasn't until after the Civil War ended that some slaves were freed in more remote parts of the South.

Celebrations of Juneteenth are happening all over West Michigan starting on Friday and lasting through the following week.

