Kent County Sheriff's Office hosting car parade for National Night Out

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — During a normal year, National Night Out brings police and hundreds of community members together. But because of COVID-19, this year's event in Kent County will be a drive-thru parade on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

The parade will feature police, fire, EMS, road commission, AeroMed, DNR and military vehicles. And members of the public who participate in the parade will receive giveaways.

Residents are encouraged to decorate their vehicles, for the chance to win prizes. "Just like floats in a parade, the more fun and creative, the better!" a news release said.

The sheriff's office asks anyone who does attend the event to stay in their car and wear a mask.

"Although this year brought with it some challenges, the drive-thru parade is a great way to ensure that everyone remains safe, while still having fun and continuing to strengthen our relationship with community members," said Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young. "I also want to thank all of the local businesses who donated prizes and giveaways, this event wouldn't be possible without your help."

The event is being held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. at three locations in Kent County:

Delta Plex 2500 Turner Ave NE (City of Walker)

Mary Free Bed YMCA 5500 Burton St SE (Cascade Township)

Cornerstone Church 1675 84th St SE (Gaines Township)

