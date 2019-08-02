KENTWOOD, Mich. — Fall in love with running at the Valentine's Dash 5K. This is the second annual Dash hosted by the City of Kentwood.

The race takes place on Saturday, Feb. 9 at 11 a.m. The race will start and end at the Kent District Library - Kentwood Branch at 4950 Breton Rd. SE. The race is a 5K run and walk that will go through trails and roads. There will be Valentine candy stations set up along the route.

“The route for this race is great for first-time and experienced racers alike,” says Val Romeo, Kentwood Parks and Recreation director. “Whether you plan to run with your sweetie, family, friends or new acquaintances, our Valentine’s Dash is a great way to celebrate the holiday and your love of running.”

Kentwood encourages Valentine's Day-themed costumes and there will even be a "best dressed" contest where fellow participants will vote for their favorites. Awards will also be presented to the fastest runners.

After the race there will be an after-party in the Richard L. Root Branch library that will include music, snacks, a photo booth and an award ceremony.

Online registration costs $30 until Feb. 8, after that the price will increase. If you sign up as a couple, you can save $5 each.

Check-in, on-site registration and packet pick-up start at 9:30 a.m.

Proceeds from the Dash go towards Kentwood's Little Free Pantry. Kentwood's Little Free Pantry provides food and hygiene products to those in the community who are in need with no questions asked. If you bring $5 or a non-perishable food item you'll be entered to win a special door prize.

