Over 2,000 kids with life-threatening conditions given free trip to Michigan Adventure Monday

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Children with life-threatening illnesses and their families enjoyed a day of fun at Michigan's Adventure on Monday.

More than 2,000 people took part in the second annual Rides and Slides Adventure. The trip was paid for by the Michigan Chapter of A Kid Again, allowing families a free, easygoing day to spend time with each other.

"A lot of these children do have challenges on a daily basis, along with their entire families, so to see them come and do something they normally wouldn't be able to do, is really great," said Lauren Bollenbach of Michigan's Adventure.

"Providing a free event for them to be able to come does a couple things; it allows them to be a family, where they don't have to worry about the finances that are tied to the event and it also allows them to meet other parents and family members who are struggling with the same thing," said Amy Vining, the executive director of A Kid Again.

The Michigan Chapter of A Kid Again started last year and already serves nearly 1,000 families.

