KENT COUNTY, Mich. — It's that time of year again for the annual Kozminski Basketball games. This year the proceeds, totaling up to almost $15,000, went to Wyatt Gilbert.

City of Walker Police Department A HUGE thank you to everyone who came out last night in support of the Gilbert family at the Kozminski Memorial Basketball game. Almost $15,000 was raised to assist with the medical expenses for...

Wyatt is the infant son of Lance and Kailey Gilbert. Lance and Kailey are both deputies at the Kent County Sheriff Department.

Wyatt was born with several medical issues, including needing open heart surgery. The Gilberts have many medical bills to pay and the Kozminski Basketball night was dedicated to them.

The first game Saturday evening pitted Walker Police against Kenowa Hills teachers and the second game was between the Grand Rapids Police Department up against Kent County Sheriff's Department.

The Kent County Sheriff K-9 team was also at the games, which took place at Kenowa Hills High School, to meet community members.

The event is free every year, but organizers always accept donations.

