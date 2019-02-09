GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Monday, West Michigan celebrated the nation's holiday by honoring the American Labor Movement in downtown Grand Rapids.

There was free admission all day to the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum along with local vendors, labor union members, food and live music at Ah-Nab-Awen Park.

"Basically it's just a celebration of the community," Union W Region 1D's Michael Bieber said

From an antique car show featuring all American-made vehicles, to skilled workers teaching young people about the trade industry.

"We asked to get the tradespeople down here because there is such a need for tradespeople here in the state of Michigan," Bieber said. "They could come down and speak to them about apprenticeship."

Many West Michigan Union Laborers were present, but it wasn't just an event circled around unions.

"This is for all working people," Beiber said.

Local vendors sold their handmade items such as jewelry, artwork and soaps.

"I just made my first sale so they're just now coming in. I expect it to be good," one vendor said.

This year marks the 125th anniversary of Labor Day.

"Labor Day: we celebrate all the contributions that working people make to this country," Beiber said. "We make this country run."

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.