Here's your complete guide to Labor Day events in West Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — West Michigan is celebrating Labor Day with carnivals, festivals, car shows, walks, parades and more.

Find a list of Labor Day events happening all over West Michigan below.

Ionia County

Belding Labor Day Hometown Hoedown Celebration

Where: Downtown Belding

Downtown Belding When: Friday, Sept. 2 thru Monday, Sept. 5

Friday, Sept. 2 thru Monday, Sept. 5 What: Carnival rides, food trucks, beer tent, car shows, games, tournaments, live music, entertainment, tractor shows, fireworks and more. The four-day event is packed full of all sorts of family friendly things to enjoy. Find out more info here.

Kent County

Labor Fest 2022

Where: Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids

Rosa Parks Circle, Grand Rapids When: Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. What: A festival to honor the working men and women of West Michigan. Enjoy live music, food trucks, beer tent, arts & crafts, games, labor booths, vintage car show and kiddie rides. Find out more info here.

Wolverine Skyhawks Labor Day

Where: Cedar Springs Field, 13540 West St., Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Field, 13540 West St., Cedar Springs When: Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. What: Celebrate National Model Aviation Day and watch radio control aircraft pilots demonstrate their skills with all types of remote controlled aircraft. Food and ice cream will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show. Find out more info here.

Muskegon County

Muskegon's Annual Cars for Cancer Labor Day Car Show & Cruise

Where: The Lakes Mall, 5600 Harvey St., Muskegon

The Lakes Mall, 5600 Harvey St., Muskegon When: Sunday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. until 11 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. What: Check out classic, vintage, hot-rod and sports cars all while supporting a good cause. The event will also include a pin-up contest, live auction, vendors, door prizes, giveaways, a car cruise and valve cover racing. There is also a pancake breakfast on Monday morning. All proceeds go to Johnson Family Center For Cancer Care – Mercy Health Partners. Find out more info here.

Hackley Park Labor Day Parade and Celebration

Where: Hackley Park, W. Webster Ave., Muskegon

Hackley Park, W. Webster Ave., Muskegon When: Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. What: Celebrate Labor Day with a parade followed by a part in the park afterward. Enjoy live entertainment, bounce houses, face painting, arts & crafts, giveaways and more. Find out more info here.

White Lake Area Labor Day Community Walk

Where: 124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall

124 W. Hanson St., Whitehall When: Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. What: The Labor Day Community Walk begins at the Hart-Montague Bike Trail Head and ends at the Chamber of Commerce. Healthy refreshments will be available at the end of the walk. Find out more info here.

Ottawa County

Grand Haven Labor Day Bridge Walk

Where: Coho Dr., Grand Haven

Coho Dr., Grand Haven When: Monday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. What: Join the community for a 3.5 mile walk to promote physical activity. Find out more info here.

Holland Zeeland Labor Day Truck Parade

Where: Zeeland and Holland

Zeeland and Holland When: Monday, Sept. 5 starting at 9:15 a.m.

Monday, Sept. 5 starting at 9:15 a.m. What: Watch big trucks parade from Zeeland to Holland, ending with an ice cream social at the Holland Civic Center. Check out the parade route here and find out more info here.

If you know of a Labor Day event in West Michigan that isn't listed here, let us know about it and we will add it to the list.

