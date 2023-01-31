HELP NEEDED: Gilda's LaughFest is in need of old, new volunteers

The comedy festival helps support Gilda's Club Grand Rapids, which offers free emotional health support for families on any kind of cancer journey.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — For the 13th year, Gilda's LaughFest is gearing up to provide a lot of laughs this March.

Organizers are now looking for volunteers to sign up.

There are numerous ways volunteers can help leading up to and during the festival, and there is no minimum requirement of time or number of events needed to volunteer.

General volunteers can help with ushering, ticket-taking and wayfinding. Specialized volunteers are needed to photograph events (Photo & Social Media Team); run audio, video and lights (Production Team); help staff directly with administrative tasks (Office Team); move supplies and people (Transportation Team); collect donations at festival events (High Five Team); and more.

If you're interested, you can register at laughfestgr.org/volunteer/. Both new and returning volunteers can register through Feb. 21.

Volunteers will need to participate in pre-festival virtual/online training. Orientation will be provided for all new volunteers.

Volunteers will be able to sign up for shifts at festival events beginning Feb. 1.

Gilda’s LaughFest is the nation’s first-ever community-wide comedy festival. It began in 2011 and has become a staple in the Grand Rapids entertainment scene.

Every year, people flock to Grand Rapids to experience comedy gold, all while supporting a local organization.

Proceeds from the festival and donations raised go to support the free cancer and grief emotional health program offered through Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids.

The festival runs from March 8 through March 12, and free events like the Seriously Funny Adventure Challenge, Sunday Night Funnies, Kids Joke, Family Improv, the Cancer Survivors Showcase, All Y’All Showcase and Drums for All return as well.

Tickets are on sale at laughfestgr.org or by searching LaughFest at www.ticketmaster.com.

You can learn more about the event here.

