GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Individual tickets for the 10th anniversary Gilda's LaughFest go on sale Friday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m.

Previously announced artists performing during the tenth annual LaughFest include Jeff Foxworthy’s performance during Gilda’s Club Grand Rapids Signature Event, Jim Gaffigan, Maria Bamford, Adam Cayton-Holland performing his one man show “Happy Place,” Ralph Harris, Russell Peters, JP Spears, Miranda Sings, Justin Willman, all performing featured shows among many diverse artists including some festival newcomers and other returning favorites.

Returning this year, Kids Hip Hop Dance Party will take place Sunday, Mar. 8 at the BOB. The two event times will begin at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. and tickets are $7. This family friendly event is for all ages. Come dance the day away at the party that will feature DJs scratching and mixing that funky music, MCs rocking the microphone, BBoy and BGirls dancing in the cypher.

Other family friendly events include Kids Super Saturday Kids Fun Zone on Saturday, Mar. 14, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at GRCC Ford Fieldhouse. The Super Saturday Kids Zone is a themed kid’s carnival featuring surprise guests, inflatable activities, dancing, kid friendly music, games and much more.

The festival will also feature the Clean Comedy All-Stars Showcase Mar. 5–7 and the Best of the Midwest All-Stars Showcase Mar. 13-14.

During the seriously funny 10-day festival, LaughFest 2020 will include more than 150 free and ticketed shows. LaughFest will feature over 100 artists at more than 40 venues in Grand Rapids, Holland, Lowell, and Wayland’s Gun Lake Casino.

Tickets can be can be purchased at laughfestgr.org, ticketmaster.com (search Gilda’s LaughFest) and the Van Andel Arena and DeVos Place Box Offices.

