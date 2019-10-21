GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gilda's LaughFest announced Monday that four-time Grammy-nominated comedian, actor, writer and producer Jim Gaffigan will headline the 2020 festival.

Gaffigan will bring his tour, "The Pale Tourist," to Van Andel Arena on March 5 to open the 10th year of Gilda's LaughFest. Tickets for the show will go on sale on Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. and are available at ticketmaster.com and at the Van Andel Arena box office.

This will be Gaffigan's third appearance at LaughFest. His previous two appearances sold out, according to the festival.

Gilda's LaughFest plans to release the rest of the 2020 lineup on Nov. 19.

Gaffigan is a two-time New York Times best-selling author, two-time Emmy winning top touring performer and multi-platinum-selling record artist. He was also in three films that premiered at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival, which include "Troop Zero," "Them That Follow" and "Light From Light."

Earlier this year, LaughFest announced that Cristela Alonzo will be participating in a special 10th anniversary LaughFest "off-season" performance at 7 p.m. on Nov. 22 at the Wealthy Theatre. Tickets can be purchased here.

For more information on Gilda's LaughFest, visit laughfest.org or call 616-735-4242.

